HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the 300 block of Beach Road in Hampton.

The department sent out a tweet at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday warning motorists and residents to avoid the area as crews work to fix the leak.

The department said it anticipated the road to reopen by 11:45 a.m. “at the latest, barring any complications.”

