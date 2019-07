This garage caught fire on July 29, 2019, in Suffolk. No injuries were reported.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk fire investigators are trying to find out what caused a garage to go up in flames Monday afternoon on Art Court, off Staley Drive.

The fire started around 2:45 p.m. at the detached garage in the 1500 block of Art Court, and spread to two homes in a “minor extension,” fire officials said. The damage to the homes was small enough that no one was displaced.

This garage caught fire on July 29, 2019, in Suffolk. No injuries were reported.

The garage however was completely engulfed and a car was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported.