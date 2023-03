NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAVY) – Seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Covenant School in Tennessee on March 27.

Evelyn Dieckhaus 9. Cynthia Peak, 61. Hallie Scruggs, 9. Headmaster Katherine Koonce, 60. Mike Hill, 61. Not pictured: William Kinney

The six victims have been identified as:

Evelyn Dieckhaus – age 9

Hallie Scruggs – age 9

William Kinney – age 9

Cynthia Peak – age 61

Katherine Koonce – age 60

Mike Hill – age 61

The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.