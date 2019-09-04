Skip to content
Gallery: Hampton Roads prepares for Hurricane Dorian.
Local News
by:
Jomarie Javier
Posted:
Sep 4, 2019 / 01:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2019 / 01:13 PM EDT
Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding. Sept. 4, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding. Sept. 4, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding. Sept. 4, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach is providing sand to help protect against flooding. Sept. 4, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Virginia Beach Public Works has encircled Grommet Island Park with a 5 foot berm of sand to prepare for the storm. Sept. 4. 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Chris Horne/ WAVY)
Norfolk City Public Works crews are clearing drains and ditches today and throughout the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Sept. 3, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Madison Pearman/ WAVY)
Norfolk City Public Works crews are clearing drains and ditches today and throughout the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Sept. 3, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Madison Pearman/ WAVY)
Norfolk City Public Works crews are clearing drains and ditches today and throughout the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Sept. 3, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Madison Pearman/ WAVY)
Norfolk City Public Works crews are clearing drains and ditches today and throughout the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Sept. 3, 2019 (Photo Courtesy: Madison Pearman/ WAVY)
