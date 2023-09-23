PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After Tropical Storm Ophelia passed through Virginia and North Carolina, some its effects have lingered. Here are some photos and videos compiled by some of our viewers, officials and team, showing the storm.

Armistead Avenue near the Home Depot. Courtesy: City of Hampton James County Marina around 6:10 a.m. Courtesy: Jordan Chapman The Arbors in Newport News around 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Courtesy: DeVona Daniels

Elizabeth City Police Department would like to warn the citizens about the severe flooding issue in the area of Southern Street, Dawson Street, Shepard Street.

Jamestown Ferry around 7 a.m. Sept. 23 Morning high tide in Williamsburg. Courtesy: Jordan Chapman Morning high tide in Williamsburg. Courtesy: Jordan Chapman

Video of a tree falling on a powerline in Kiln Creek neighborhood in Newport News. The video was sent in by John Cunningham who said he investigated and found a large tree limb had fallen and knocked out the power immediately.

Dominion Energy powerline went out in Virginia Beach after displaying some vibrant colors. The video was sent in by Trulee Anne of Virginia Beach who said she lost power around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, and had it restored around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23.