PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After Tropical Storm Ophelia passed through Virginia and North Carolina, some its effects have lingered. Here are some photos and videos compiled by some of our viewers, officials and team, showing the storm.
Video of a tree falling on a powerline in Kiln Creek neighborhood in Newport News. The video was sent in by John Cunningham who said he investigated and found a large tree limb had fallen and knocked out the power immediately.
Dominion Energy powerline went out in Virginia Beach after displaying some vibrant colors. The video was sent in by Trulee Anne of Virginia Beach who said she lost power around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, and had it restored around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23.