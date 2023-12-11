SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Galax freshman Yandel Rojas hits a 42 yard field goal with 12 seconds left to give the Maroon Tide a 7-6 win over Essex for the Class 1 title game Saturday night at Salem Stadium. It was Galax’s first state title since 2015 when they beat Riverheads 7-6. Essex scored on their possession to take a 6-0 lead. Then we wouldn’t see scoring until the second half when the Maroon Tide got a pair of safeties to cut the lead to 6-4. But the Rojas did his thing to get the game winner for Galax.