Gains on the go: New mobile gym comes to Williamsburg and Yorktown

WILLIAMSBURG, V.a. (WAVY) — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to work out more. For people in Williamsburg and Yorktown, that’s becoming easier to stick to.

A chain called “GymGuyz” is opening a mobile gym that brings the workout to you.

“It’s all about accountability and convenience, so most people travel about 20 minutes to a gym or studio, and that’s about 40 minutes, and a lot of people don’t have an extra 40 minutes,” said Kristin Doherty, owner of the Williamsburg/Yorktown franchise.

Doherty says they have more than 300 pieces of equipment to prevent workouts from feeling mundane.

She says a personal trainer brings the van to your house, they unload equipment and the 60-minute workout begins.

She says you can schedule a session for yourself or a group.

“When we meet we do a free complimentary assessment, so we go through your health history, medical, nutritional, and we do a fitness assessment as well as measurements and every 4 to 6 weeks we do a reassessment so we’re really tracking toward your goals,” she said.

If you’re interested in learning more about prices and how to book a session, visit their website.

You can also follow GymGuyz on Instagram.

