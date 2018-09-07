‘Gaggle of geese’ fly into lines, knock out power for 7,500

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A “gaggle of geese” flew into power lines Friday morning, knocking out power for around 7,500 Dominion Energy customers, officials say.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Harris said customers in Portsmouth’s Churchland area and Western Branch part of Chesapeake were impacted by Friday’s outage. 

Harris said power was knocked out around 10:20 a.m. Power was restored  to 4,400 customers around 11:11 a.m. — leaving just over 3,000 without power.

Click here to check the latest on the outage reports, on Dominion Energy’s website.

