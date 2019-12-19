Future of Menhaden fishing at risk if company doesn’t come into compliance, feds say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Commerce will stop the fishing of Menhaden off of Virginia’s coast by next summer if a company accused of overfishing the species last year doesn’t come into compliance by June.

Omega Protein Corporation is a Canadian-owned reduction fishery that fishes Menhaden in the Atlantic Ocean and uses them to create fish oil, fish meal, and other products. Menhaden is an oil-rich species that is often eaten by striped bass, flounder, marine mammals, and sea birds. It is an important part of the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem, according to Chesapeake Bay Foundation Senior Regional Ecosystem Scientist Chris Moore.

About 70% of Menhaden caught by Omega Protein Corporation comes from the Mid-Atlantic Region every year. The corporation caught about 67,000 metric tons of Menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay in 2019. While that amount of Menhaden fished isn’t against Virginia law, it does exceed a fisheries management rule put into place in 2017 by the Atlantic States marine Fisheries Commission. That rule caps the number of Menhaden fished from the Chesapeake Bay at 51,000 metric tons.

In Virginia, laws allow for 87,000 metric tons of Menhaden to be caught in a single year. Menhaden is the only species of fish that is controlled by the Virginia General Assembly. In 2018 and 2019, the Virginia General Assembly did not adopt new legislation that would bring the law in line with the regulation set by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

In November, corporation spokesman Ben Landry told 10 On Your Side that Virginia’s Menhaden population was found more abundantly in the Chesapeake Bay than in the Atlantic Ocean. He added that the corporation doesn’t seek to routinely exceed the cap put in place by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, but that it needs flexibility depending on where the Menhaden fish population are from year to year.

Although Omega Protein Corporation did not break Virginia law, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission did find that the company violated their fisheries management rule. That led to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to give the company a June 17, 2020 deadline to come into compliance or for Menhaden fishing off Virginia’s coast to be put to a stop.

The decision factors in the Virginia General Assembly, which will begin on Jan. 8.

“That time frame was chosen to give Virginia’s legislators time to bring regulations back into compliance,” according to a CBF press release.

In January, the CBF will back legislation that would put the management of Menhaden into the hands of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission instead of the Virginia General Assembly. The CBF believes that is the best way to avoid the complete moratorium on Menhaden fishing in Virginia, Moore said.