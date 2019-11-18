Funeral for former Delegate Mary Christian being held Monday, flag at Va. statehouse to fly at half-staff

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The funeral for former state delegate Mary Christian is being held Monday at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Today we celebrate a TRAILBLAZER. Thank you for 95 years of letting your life do the singing Dr. Mary T. Christian💙@WAVY_News @_HamptonU @HamptonU_Alumni pic.twitter.com/qnaQJmXfHr — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 18, 2019

Christian, a long-serving state delegate and educator, died last Monday at the age of 95. She was the first African American women ever to serve on the Hampton School Board and a former dean of Hampton University’s College of Education.

Governor Ralph Northam announced that flags in front of Virginia State Capitol will fly at half-staff on Monday in Christian’s honor.