Funeral for Deshayla Harris, woman fatally shot at VB Oceanfront, being held Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Funeral services for Deshayla Harris, the 28-year-old woman who was struck by gunfire during one of the shooting incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront two weeks ago, are being held Friday afternoon.

Deshayla, AKA “Shay,” was killed by what police said was a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street. Nine other people were hurt by bullets during the shootings that night, and 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer.

Funeral for Deshayla Harris, 28, today at Mount Bethel Baptist. Killed by stray bullet during March 26 shootings at Oceanfront. Family friend: A sweet girl with a lot of drive. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/T1PtXIzUOu — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) April 9, 2021

Several men have been arrested in connection to the shootings and for gun-related charges, and the officer that shot Lynch was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, but no arrests have been made in connection to Harris’ death.

The Harris family told 10 On Your Side earlier this week that they had not heard from a single politician from Virginia Beach in the 12 days after her Deshayla’s death.

Her mother Renee said that made her feel “angry. Just forgotten about. Like they just don’t care.”

Harris’ funeral services start at noon. WAVY will have coverage coming up later today.