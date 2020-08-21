Full closure of I-64 in Chesapeake near the High Rise Bridge expected this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, V.a. (WAVY) — Drivers in Chesapeake should expect lane closures and a full closure on I-64 East and West near the High Rise Bridge this weekend, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT officials said crews are scheduled to perform maintenance on the High Rise Bridge, which will cause overnight full closures of I-64 between I-464 (exit 291A) and George Washington Highway (exit 296), as long as the weather holds up.

Expect two lanes to be closed on I-64 East between Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) and I-464 beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. Also expect one lane to be closed on I-64 West between Military Highway and George Washington Highway starting as early as 9 p.m.

The full closure of I-64 between I-464 and George Washington Highway will begin as early as 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Aug. 22, at 5 a.m. Officials said lane closures on I-64 west and I-64 east will be removed by 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. that day.

Work will continue the evening of Saturday, Aug. 22, starting as early as 7 p.m., with two lane-closures in place on I-64 east between Greenbrier Parkway and I-464. As early as 9 p.m., a single-lane closure will be in place on I-64 West between Military Highway and George Washington Highway.

VDOT said drivers should expect a full closure of I-64 between I-464 and George Washington Highway as early as 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, which will continue through Sunday, Aug. 23, at 5 a.m. Lane closures on I-64 West and I-64 East will be removed by 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

If you’re traveling on I-64 West (toward Virginia Beach,) will be detoured at US-17/George Washington Highway (exit 296) and should follow the detour below:

Left on US-17 North/George Washington Highway

Right on S. Military Highway

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-464 South

Exit 1A to I-64 West (toward Virginia Beach)

Continue on I-64 West

If you’re traveling on I-64 East (toward Bowers Hill,) you will be detoured at I-464 (exit 291A) and you should follow the detour below:

Exit 291A to I-464

Exit 2 to Military Highway (US-13)

Left on S. Military Highway (US-13 South)

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-64

VDOT said this maintenance schedule and closures will be repeated on Aug. 28-29, as long as the weather cooperates.

