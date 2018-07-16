Fuel mix-up leaves drivers frustrated after diesel dispensed instead of regular gas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been a frustrating few days for many drivers across Hampton Roads. They thought they were getting gas, but got diesel instead. It’s a costly mistake they’re hoping they don’t have to pay for.

“I’m probably not the only irate customer,” said Robert Allison. On Thursday, Allison’s wife filled up her car, which they bought 12 days ago.

After driving to work, they realized something was wrong. While waiting for a tow truck, Allison, who is a mechanic, realized the car was filled with diesel fuel, not gasoline.

“I need a rental car, I’ve missed a little bit of work today, I’ve inconvenienced my boss. It’s been a lot of inconvenience and a lot of stress,” said Allison. “Diesel takes a lot of compression to combust, it’s not like a car.”

He knows something like this will cost a lot to fix. He said, “A lot of people are being very inconvenienced by it right now. I need an answer and I’m not getting it.”

Allison isn’t the only driver in a tough spot.

Stephen McLamb filled two cars Thursday night. He said, “It was just kind of not running, hesitating when you start off, and so forth. It’s very frustrating.”

“They can’t tell you if it’s going to be days, months or years so I’m just going to go ahead and get it done myself at this point because I gotta have my car,” said Denise Wilkins.

Sam’s Club says the fuel mix-up happened at both of their locations in Chesapeake and one in Virginia Beach.

In a statement, the company said, “Service to our members is a top priority and we apologize to any members who were impacted by this. If you were affected, please contact the club manager at the club where the fuel was purchased. Bring your membership card, proof of gasoline purchase (if available) and a copy of the itemized repair bill with receipt showing payment for that bill. Sam’s Club will work with the member to resolve the claim.”

The Costco in Norfolk says it also happened there. The store manager says they are contacting affected customers directly.

Now, the drivers are waiting for answers, hoping they won’t have to pay for this expensive mistake.

“Accidents happen, but acknowledge that we got a problem and we’re going to take care of you,” said McLamb.