KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 70-year-old woman was scammed out of almost $30,000 by individuals posing as Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, agents.

On Nov. 14, the elderly woman had a warning window pop up while scrolling on the internet, police said. The warning claimed she had a computer virus, and she was instructed to call one of two numbers beginning with an 877 area code. The victim called, spoke with a person impersonating a FTC officer and was transferred to someone using the name “Jason Roy.” This person pretended to be a federal officer with the FTC.

The scammer told the victim she was the subject for an ongoing conspiracy and drug-related investigation as well as money laundering and false financial reports, police said. He instructed her to pay the $29,000 fine, and she sent the money through a QR code provided by the agents. The victim’s bank was unable to reimburse her, and the money wasn’t able to be traced, police said.

According to the actual FTC, younger adults (20-29) usually send money more often to scammers, however, older adults (70-79) typically have a higher amount stolen. Cryptocurrency is one of the top methods used to scam individuals in 2022.