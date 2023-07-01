GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — He went from ‘obese’ to MrBeast.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, shared Thursday on Twitter that he woke up one day and realized he was “obese.” So he started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day.

He said he has a long way to go but he’s proud of himself.

The tweet ended up with 59.6 million views as of Friday afternoon, which caused him to tweet that 50 million people had seen him in his underwear and laughed at himself asking why he has so much power.

Arnold Schwarzenegger also saw the tweet, quoting it and saying that if MrBeast was ever in Los Angeles, let him know so they could work out together.

