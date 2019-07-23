Friends of James City County man burned in fire raising donations

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The friends of a James City County man burned in a house fire are raising money for him.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a mobile home off Pocohantas Trail early Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One man inside the home, Ron Roebuck, was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for his injuries.

His friends say he has severe burns to his face, arms and hands.

“I’m just glad he made it out,” said Daniel Rivera/

Rivera has worked with Roebuck for the last four and a half years and considers him a close friend.

“He’s about as good of spirits as you could be. I’m sure there’s a lot going through his head,” Rivera said.

Rivera says the last month and a half have been hard for Roebuck.

His mother recently died unexpectedly. “He took that pretty hard and just got back to work,” he said.

Rivera says Roebuck’s mother lived with him and he paid for her funeral costs.

Roebuck is also a mechanic, and won’t be able to use his hands as he recovers. That’s why his co-workers started a GoFundMe for their friend.

“Sometimes you just have to ask for the good people of the world if you got it, give it. Even if it’s a prayer,” Rivera said.

And he knows first hand that every little donation helps.

Rivera’s own childhood home caught on fire.

“I know what it’s like to start all over again with nothing,” he said.

If you would like to donate, click this link for the GoFundMe.

If you would like to donate clothes or anything else, email kara.dixon@wavy.com for Rivera’s contact information.