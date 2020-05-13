Free masks available to help small businesses during reopening efforts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Preparing to reopen a business in these uncertain times can be stressful — but there is some help available.

The Retail Alliance is handing out reusable cloth face masks for store and restaurant owners to protect employees and customers.

The group received thousands of masks from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as part of the state’s “Forward Virginia” effort to reopen businesses.

“These are going to be very important to the safety of our businesses and their staff member,” said Retail Alliance President & CEO Ray Mattes.

The Retail Alliance is giving them away to members and nonmembers alike in packages of five. Amounts are based on the size of the business’s staff.

“A lot of businesses are trying to order them online, they’re scrambling to find them – this particular case we can take care of them,” Mattes told WAVY.com.

So far, they have distributed more than 5,000 masks which are available on a first-come basis at the following times and places:

SOUTHSIDE:

From 8 a.m. to noon beginning Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 (or until they run out).

Location: Retail Alliance, 838 Granby St, Norfolk 23510 (parking lot entrance off Virginia Beach Boulevard). Call 757-466-1600 to let them know you are outside, the business you represent, and how many masks you need. Masks will be distributed at the back door of the building.

PENINSULA:

Tuesday, May 12 at two locations of Gloucester and Smithfield

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Gloucester Main Street offices located at 6882 Main Street Center in Gloucester, VA (Main Entrance inside the building).

Noon to 4 p.m. at Grafik Trenz located at 1402 Sout Church Street in Smithfield, VA.

York County – Wednesday, May 13

Noon to 4 p.m. at Persnickety Crane Café, 209 Village Ave Suite C in Yorktown, VA (the Café is open for take-out so please follow the social distancing guidelines).

Williamsburg – Thursday (5/14/20)

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Beer Company, 401 Second Street in Williamsburg, VA.