Free food, haircuts and more available Monday at Newport News event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Free food, haircuts, books and more will be available for the Newport News community on Monday afternoon.

The One City Celebrations holiday food distribution event at the Denbigh Community Center at 15198 Warwick Boulevard is hosted by Councilwoman Sharon P. Scott and the Full Circle Foundation. The version of the event has been held this time of the year for several years now. There was also a similar event held last month.

Monday’s food drive is from 1-7 p.m. and includes free haircuts by Tomorrow’s Image, thousands of free children’s books from Books on Bikes and more giveaways. Scott says they’re prepared to feed a thousand families, with a minimum of two bags of groceries and a turkey per family.

Councilwoman Scott says sponsor Sentara Healthcare was able to help get bicycles for 100 elementary school students. Those students have already been selected and will receive their free bicycle at the event.