RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Here’s your chance to reel in some fun with family and friends.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries just announced free fishing days June 2 through June 4.

Agency staff will be on site with rods reels and bait to teach newcomers how to fish. No fishing license is required on these days, and there is no registration required to attend the event. The free fishing events will be held at the following locations.

Burke Lake (Fairfax County): 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Dorey Park (Henrico County): 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mt. Trashmore (Virginia Beach): 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Hungry Mother State Park (Marion): 9:00 am—1:00 pm ($7 entrance fee)

All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

For more information visit https://dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/free-fishing-days/