Free coronavirus testing event Tuesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking to get tested for coronavirus, the City of Portsmouth is hosting a free drive-thru testing event Tuesday.

The event is for patients who are at least 16 years old.

Details:

Location: Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive

Date: Tuesday, December 1

Time: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please bring a valid ID. And you will be required to stay in your vehicle for the screening.

While the event is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m., organizers note this is first come, first serve while supplies last.