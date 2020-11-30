Free coronavirus testing event Tuesday in Portsmouth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking to get tested for coronavirus, the City of Portsmouth is hosting a free drive-thru testing event Tuesday.

The event is for patients who are at least 16 years old.

Details:

  • Location: Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive
  • Date: Tuesday, December 1
  • Time: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please bring a valid ID. And you will be required to stay in your vehicle for the screening.

While the event is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m., organizers note this is first come, first serve while supplies last.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10