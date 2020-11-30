Free coronavirus testing event Tuesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are looking to get tested for coronavirus, the City of Portsmouth is hosting a free drive-thru testing event Tuesday.
The event is for patients who are at least 16 years old.
Details:
- Location: Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive
- Date: Tuesday, December 1
- Time: 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Please bring a valid ID. And you will be required to stay in your vehicle for the screening.
While the event is scheduled to continue until 1 p.m., organizers note this is first come, first serve while supplies last.
Latest News
- Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
- Newsfeed Now: Moderna seeking emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine; young genius makes history
- The best Cyber Monday Deals: Walmart, Amazon, Target
- Chesterfield boy among top 20 finalists for Nickelodeon’s ‘Kid of the Year’
- Suspect wanted for robbery at 7-Eleven on Executive Dr. in Hampton