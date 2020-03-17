Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Franklin Police searching for missing 1-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to the public for help to find a 1-year-old boy who’s been missing since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Braxton Pera, 1, was last seen in the Woodland Drive section of Franklin wearing a long sleeve blue/green shirt, a diaper, and camouflage rubber boots.

Police add that Braxton has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information or has seen this child, call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories