Franklin Police searching for missing 1-year-old

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking to the public for help to find a 1-year-old boy who’s been missing since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say Braxton Pera, 1, was last seen in the Woodland Drive section of Franklin wearing a long sleeve blue/green shirt, a diaper, and camouflage rubber boots.

Police add that Braxton has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information or has seen this child, call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575

