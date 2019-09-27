Franklin Police: Disorderly man with concealed weapons arrested at community college

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to investigate a disorderly subject on the campus of Paul D. Camp Community College in Franklin Friday morning.

Units arrived on scene just after 11 a.m. and located the man in the school.

The subject, 73-year-old Jake Burton, was found to be in possession of several concealed knives, according to police.

Burton was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of concealed weapons as a result of the incident. He is being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.