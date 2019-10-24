Franklin PD searching for armed robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Franklin Emergency Communications Center received a call just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct 20 from a person reporting an armed robbery of resident in the in the 500 block of Laurel Street.

The victim, who was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, told police he was approached by two black males and that one of the males has a rifle. The victim said he was hit with the rifle during a struggle and that the assailants took money from his pockets.

Franklin Police have identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Damian Tywon Artis of Franklin.

Artis is currently wanted for robbery and felonious assault regarding this incident. Arrest warrants have been issued.

Artis is also charged with petit larceny and climbing into a vehicle with the intent to commit a crime. These charges are related to a reported larceny from a vehicle that was parked in a fast food lot located at 1360 Armory Drive. Artis committed the larceny later on the same evening as the assault, police say.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Damian Tywon Artis to call the Franklin Police or Franklin Crime Solvers.