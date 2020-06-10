Franklin man tried to meet up with 13-year-old girl after exchanging sexual messages, sheriff’s office says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mickey Lee Bradshaw,

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he was attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl he’d been exchanging sexually-explicit messages with.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says they were first tipped about Mickey Lee Bradshaw, 54, back on June 1 after detectives were told about the exchanges with the 13-year-old.

A detective began investigating and on June 9, deputies and detectives caught Bradshaw in an area of Franklin he planned to meet the girl. Deputies were able to confirm Bradshaw had been communicating with the girl, and he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

He’s been charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 2 counts of use of a computer or electronic to solicit a child, both of which are felonies. He’s being held at the Southampton County Jail with bond denied.

