Franklin man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, aggravated sexual battery

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that they arrested a Franklin man Saturday on charges of child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

According to a statement released by the Franklin Police Department, officers were working on an uninvolved incident the morning of Jan. 2.

Police obtained information that led to the investigation of Robert Leroy Hobbs, 59, of Franklin, for allegations of possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

After officers conducted a search of Hobbs’ home, he was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.