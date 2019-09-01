Francois with 3 TDs, Hampton beats Elizabeth City State 65-7

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Deondre Francois scored three of his team’s six first-half touchdowns, leading Hampton to a 65-7 win over Division II Elizabeth City State University on Saturday in a season opener.

The Pirates scored on their first three drives, starting with a 5-yard run by Francois and followed by a Francois scoring strike to Jadakis Bonds from seven yards and a 30-yard touchdown run by Shai McKenzie.

In the second quarter, Evan Lomax kicked a 33-yard field goal and Francois threw a 25-yard score to Antonio Graham to push it to 30-0 with 10:10 to go in the half. On the next drive, defensive lineman Andy Mattews forced a fumble by Vikings quarterback Deabrie Smith in his own end zone and the Pirates recovered for another touchdown. A 9-yard scoring run by William Robinson made it 44-0 at halftime.

Francois had 91 yards and two touchdowns passing before being relieved in the second half by backup Austin Bradley. He also had 55 yards rushing. McKenzie ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings scored late in the third quarter on a 95-yard kickoff return by Zion Riddick.