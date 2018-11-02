Fox captured after Halloween attack tests positive for rabies

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were attacked by two aggressive gray foxes on Halloween near Kerr St. and Market St, according to Accomack County Health Department officials.

The two foxes were captured and one of them has since tested positive for rabies. Health officials urge continued vigilance, as there is no way to confirm if the foxes tested were responsible for the attacks.

All three victims are receiving rabies post-exposure treatment.

The health department advises anyone who is aware of a person or pet that has had contact with the foxes to contact them immediately.

It’s also a good idea to make sure your pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date, and if not, make arrangements with your veterinarian for a booster shot as soon as possible.

Children should not approach wild or stray animals.

If attacked by a wild or stray animal, immediately wash the wound with warn soapy water or alcohol, and notify the health department and your physician.

If your pet is attacked, immediately inform the health department, and call your veterinarian.

You can contact the Accomack County Health Department at: (757)-787-5886 or (757)-302-4300.

You can contact the Accomack County Sheriff Animal Control at: (757)-787-1131.