Fourth round of COVID-19 grants available to eligible Chesapeake-based businesses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Economic Development has opened a fourth round of Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grants.

All businesses with 50 employees or less, are eligible for up to $12,500 in relief including those that have received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

The purpose of this program is to assist for-profit businesses in Chesapeake, that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Limited funds are available for this grant assistance program and only qualified applicants will receive funds.

All applicants must submit certain financial information and all applications must be deemed complete before the Chesapeake Economic Development Authority can fund any grant. The EDA may also request additional information before finalizing its review.

The grant awards will be based on the follow conditions:

The grant must be used only on reimbursable business expenses dated on or after March 1, 2020

Have made efforts to remain open and retain employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Must have been a registered Chesapeake business since February 15, 2020.

Are current on City of Chesapeake taxes and have registered with the Commissioner of Revenue for 2020.

For information on the grant details, click here.