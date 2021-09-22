Four-star recruit George Pettaway commits to UNC

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – With a national streaming audience tuned in, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy running back chose to play his college football at the University of North Carolina.

Sitting at a table in between his parents, Pettaway at first pointed towards a Penn State hat, then picked up an Oregon hat before choosing blue and white hat of the Tar Heels.

“I visited North Carolina multiple times,” Pettaway said. “I feel like late July was when I had that gut feeling and I just went with it.”

The Florida Gators were also a part of Pettaway’s final four choices.

A four-star recruit, the 5-foot-11 Pettaway is ranked as the 7th best running back in the country.

So far this season, Pettaway has run for 749 yards and 11 touchdowns for NSA.

