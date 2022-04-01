CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were displaced following a fire in Chesapeake late Thursday evening.

Fire officials were called the 3000 block of Welcome Road around 10:53 p.m. after a resident reported a fire in their home.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story residence. They were able to mark the fire under control at 11:14 p.m.

A person was transported to a local hospital with injuries substained in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children with lodging arrangments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.