Four charged, three arrested in connection to 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police announced on Thursday that they have made arrests in connection to the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings.

Cummings, an Old Dominion University (ODU) student, was shot and killed in his home on West 42nd Street. His roommate, Jake Carey, was also shot during the incident, but only suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say a total of four people were charged. They made three arrests. The fourth person was already in jail.

One year ago Cummings’ mother told 10 On Your Side, “I mean, he was my soul. They took my life away — I am not the same person that I was.”

Cummings was the newphew of of Congressman Elijah Cummings, the late U.S. Representative from Baltimore, Maryland.

