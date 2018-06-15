Founder’s Day of Caring: WAVY volunteers across Hampton Roads

Carol Ward is the General Manager for WAVY TV 10 and says volunteering year-round is important.

“This models what we do everyday, frankly, and it’s just great to see all of the employees getting out here and doing this as a team, people leaning down and holding people from falling in the water and grabbing things,” Ward said.

Dozens of WAVY employees put smiles on faces to those at the receiving end of the Meals on Wheels deliveries.

Residents like Elvan Collamer say they are thankful.

“I appreciate these people the utmost and they help me out a lot,” said Collamer. “It gives me food to eat every day and it keeps me as strong as I can be right now.”

Our community matters and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring is our WAVY way of saying thank you to a community we know and love so dearly.

“We love this community and we want to do everything we can to keep it beautiful and keep everyone living here happy, and that is why we are 10 On Your Side,” said morning anchor Katie Collett.