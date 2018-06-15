Founder’s Day of Caring: WAVY volunteers across Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is giving back to the community for the 2018 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.
Nexstar launched as a standalone station in Pennsylvania more than 20 years ago — and is now present in 100 television markets across the country.
For Founder’s Day 2018, 10 On Your Side employees helped deliver meals with Meals on Wheels in Norfolk and also picked up trash and litter at Huntington Park in Newport News and Bow Creek Recreation Center in Virginia Beach.
Helen Kuhn with Lynnhaven River Now says a lot of the trash from the waterways in Virginia Beach could end up in the Chesapeake Bay.
“Keeping all of these waterways clean makes a difference and eventually all of those waterways end up in the ocean,” said Kuhns. “It’s really great to work with all of these great people.”
Gallery: Founder’s Day of Caring 2018
Carol Ward is the General Manager for WAVY TV 10 and says volunteering year-round is important.
“This models what we do everyday, frankly, and it’s just great to see all of the employees getting out here and doing this as a team, people leaning down and holding people from falling in the water and grabbing things,” Ward said.
Dozens of WAVY employees put smiles on faces to those at the receiving end of the Meals on Wheels deliveries.
Residents like Elvan Collamer say they are thankful.
“I appreciate these people the utmost and they help me out a lot,” said Collamer. “It gives me food to eat every day and it keeps me as strong as I can be right now.”
Our community matters and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring is our WAVY way of saying thank you to a community we know and love so dearly.
“We love this community and we want to do everything we can to keep it beautiful and keep everyone living here happy, and that is why we are 10 On Your Side,” said morning anchor Katie Collett.