Founder of Virginia Ready announces run for Virginia governor

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAVY) — The former CEO of the Carlyle Group, has announced their run for Virginia governor.

Former Norfolk resident Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that he would be running as the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race.

“I’m running for governor because I believe we must rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future and make it the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family” Yougkin said.

Yougkin and his wife created Virginia Ready, a multifaceted nonprofit aimed at connecting people looking for jobs with training programs to gain new skills and then with companies looking to hire when the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia. Roughly 2,000 Virginians have started the journey with Virginia Ready, preparing for a new career and new life.

“In the days ahead I look forward to meeting and talking with folks in every corner of the Commonwealth.” Yougkin said. “I’ll be listening to their concerns and sharing my vision for a new day in Virginia.”

Yougkin joins a broad field running for governor including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, and tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder.