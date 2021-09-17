Fort Monroe to hold ceremony on Saturday commemorating 10-year anniversary of transfer

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fort Monroe is set to host a special ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 18 commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the transfer of Fort Monroe from the Department of the Army to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The fort, named after U.S. President James Monroe, was built in the early 1600s and continued to be in service until it was decommissioned in September of 2011.

Just months after, President Obama designated parts of the fort as a national monument. The proclamation was signed on November 1, 2011.

Event organizers say that the event will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Fort Monroe Parade Grounds.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the event’s website.