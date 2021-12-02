Former Virginia Beach School Board member Ann Norfleet Taylor dies at 92

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads native and former Virginia Beach School Board member Ann Norfleet Taylor died this week at the age of 92.

According to her obituary, Taylor passed away Monday, November 29 after enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend with her family.

She was married for more than 70 years to R. Dawson Taylor, the longtime co-owner of Taylor Do-It Centers. The couple raised four children, three sons and a daughter.

Taylor proudly served on the Virginia Beach School Board for eight years. She also spent much of her time volunteering with several organizations, including the Junior Virginia Beach Garden Club, the Junior League, and Virginia Beach General Hospital.

A memorial service with be held at Galilee Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on December 7, where she also volunteered.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations toward Galilee Episcopal Church or to Buff’s Garden in Virginia Beach, which was designed to pay tribute to lives touched by cancer. Taylor’s daughter Buff died from breast cancer in 1997 at the age of 41.