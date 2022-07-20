FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak Wednesday night in Florence.

Pence will speak at 7 p.m. during Florence Baptist Temple’s regular Wednesday night service.

Pence is expected to speak on a “Post-Roe World.” Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to the Pee Dee and honored to host him at our church,” Pastor Bill Monroe said in a statement. “Mike Pence has demonstrated a consistent Christian testimony throughout his years in public service.”

News13 will stream Pence’s remarks in the player above.

Earlier Wednesday, Pence spoke to members of the Republican Study Committee on Capitol Hill, where members thanked Pence for his courage on Jan. 6, according to reporting from The Hill. The report states the 2024 election was brought up but Pence was focused on the 2022 midterms.