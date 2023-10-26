VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former travel baseball team coach is facing multiple counts of knowingly having or reproducing child pornography with the intent to sell, transmit or display it.

Shannon Robbins was arrested in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 25. A family friend told 10 On Your Side that SWAT raided his home before arresting him.

On Friday, Virginia Beach Police confirmed VBPD Special Operations and Special Investigation Bureaus executed a search warrant on Creekwood Court, resulting in Robbins’ arrest on felony counts of distribution and solicitation of child pornography.

10 On Your Side has learned that Robbins used to coach the travel baseball team 757 Braves. Two parents whose kids both played on the team spoke with WAVY on the condition of anonymity. They were both shocked to learn about the allegations. They’ve spoken to their children who played on the baseball team and neither of them ever felt uncomfortable around Robbins.

Robbins appeared in court for his arraignment on Thursday, Oct. 26. He is currently being held without bail, but will have a bond hearing next Tuesday.

A family friend told 10 On Your Side that Robbins’ wife had no idea about the accusations until her husband was arrested. She was in court on Thursday afternoon but did not have a comment when approached by a WAVY reporter. The lawyer representing Robbins did not offer any comment, either.

VBPD says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to notify Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.