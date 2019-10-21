Former University of Richmond president E. Bruce Heilman dies at 93

E. Bruce Heilman at age 87 stands by his Harley Davidson motorcycle near the Virginia-West Virginia border June 8, 2014. The former University of Richmond president and well-known veterans’ advocate died Saturday Oct. 19, 2019 at age 93. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former University of Richmond President Dr. E. Bruce Heilman died ‘peacefully’ over the weekend at age 93.

The university released a statement Monday morning saying that Dr. Heilman led the university through an era of profound transformation.

Dr. Heilman managed the influx of these new funds with great vision, elevating Richmond’s aspirations and overseeing the construction of the Robins School of Business, the Gottwald Center for the Sciences, Tyler Haynes Commons, Lora Robins Court, Grey Court, and the Robins Center basketball arena, among other initiatives.” THE UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND

Dr. Heilman was president from 1971 through 1986 and again from 1987 to 1988.

University of Richmond’s flag will fly at half-staff honoring Heliman until Sunday, October 27.