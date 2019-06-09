Former Pasquotank student drowns in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities said Friday they found the body of a man who went missing near Lake Johnson in Raleigh.

The body of Ryan Wayne Hall, 22, was recovered around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Raleigh police said they are confident foul play wasn’t a factor in the man’s death, but aren’t yet sure what happened.

Crews were called in Thursday around 5 p.m.

Visitors to the area reported to Lake Johnson staff that they found “materials” in an area off the trail that led them to believe someone had gone missing, according to Raleigh police.

The items were found in a feeder area towards a picnic spot. Police responded to the scene and found the items but not the owner of the items, they said.

The investigation took place on Avent Ferry Road across from the boathouses.

It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the loss of former Pasquotank Co. Wrestler Ryan Hall.

Ryan was great athlete, fierce competitor, and great friend.

You will be missed…. #NENCSports pic.twitter.com/ZL7qnWsAEb — NHS Eagles Wrestling (@EaglesPin2win) June 8, 2019

NHS Wrestling stated in a tweet on Saturday that Ryan was “a great athlete, fierce competitor, and a great friend.”