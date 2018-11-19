Former NTSB chairman shares results of Norfolk pipeline safety study

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Jim Hall, the former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), presented an executive summary of his findings on “High Pressure Natural Gas Pipeline Accidents and Safety Features” Monday afternoon in Norfolk.



The findings come as Norfolk City Council discusses the Southside Connector Pipeline. Several Norfolk residents have expressed concern over potential dangers from the pipeline, but Virginia Natural Gas says it would ensure greater reliability for gas service in the region and that it is safe. The project includes nine miles of natural gas pipeline, buried 3-feet underground. Click here for a map view.

Hall’s report focuses on two deadly ruptures, one in 2000 in New Mexico and the other in 2010 in California.

Among Hall’s findings presented Monday:

The sudden and catastrophic failure of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline can cause devastating consequences to neighborhoods and businesses.

VNG’s proposed Southside Connector would construct such a pipeline within the heart of Norfolk and its neighborhoods, and near or adjacent to Norfolk’s schools and churches.

This will introduce new threats to the city, including to thousands of children during school hours, that do not exist today.

Despite assertions by VNG that this pipeline will be safe, no one can guarantee that a catastrophic failure will not occur, as many other communities have painfully learned.

First Baptist Church Berkley sits almost on top of the Virginia Natural Gas high pressure pipeline below. It is also across the street from the Boys and Girls Club complex.

On Monday, those opposed to the pipeline hired a consultant who knows something about high pressure pipeline explosions.

“I always walk my walk and talk my talk,” Jim Hall told reporters. He is the former NTSB Chairman, serving between 1994 and 2001. He was transparent in that he was hired by Colonna Shipyard at $400 an hour.

Hall actually investigated The Edison Township, New Jersey, pipeline explosion, and says there are a lot of unanswered questions with the Virginia Natural Gas pipeline running through Norfolk and Chesapeake.

“We need to ask. How was the route selected? Is it the safest route for this pipeline through Norfolk and Chesapeake. That is a question that needs to be answered. Who made the decision?”

Hall thinks the route is wrong, and there’s too much around the line. “What I saw today was a pipeline laid in front of homes at a depth of three feet. This is a high pressure pipeline which could be a potential bomb if something happened to it.”

Virginia Natural Gas President Jim Kibler has said, “Virginia Natural Gas safely operates over 200 miles of this exact type of pipeline across its distribution.”

The Rev. William Tyree heads First Baptist Church that sits right next to the pipeline. “This is a church that has been here 154 years. It is across the street from the Boys and Girls Club, and you got a pipeline 24 inches in diameter going right through the heart of this community. When it was being put in place you could feel the foundation of homes shaking,” Tyree said.

Hall remembers the Edison Township explosion very well. “There were two apartment complexes that burned down. I saw with my own eyes a crater that was caused from that explosion larger than B-52 craters I saw in Vietnam,” Hall says. “I have found a community that really didn’t know what was going on, and was not adequately informed, and we need transparency. We need fresh air. Those are the things that keep us safe.”

Kibler insists, “The pipeline exceeds federal design requirements, including using pipe made with stronger steel … and installing shutoff valves to exceed the minimum spacing required by federal regulations.”

Southern Company Gas, whose distribution operations include Virginia Natural Gas, wrote to 10 On Your Side that there is nothing new, unusual or unsafe about this type of pipeline.

Spokesperson Jennifer Golz provided this statement:

“The Southside Connector ensures Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) continues to

sustain its reliability promise to the region. There’s nothing new, unusual or

unsafe about this type of pipeline. In fact, VNG operates nearly 200 miles of the

same size and pressure gas pipeline across our system, with 4.5 miles already

existing in the City of Norfolk. The City of Norfolk has retained independent experts in the field of pipeline

safety, and we await their findings which we understand will be presented

tomorrow.”

Hall disagrees, “The high pressure pipeline is introducing a new risk to the neighborhood, and schools, churches, and the community in Norfolk, Virginia.”

Rev. Tyree points out what he thinks is a really important point: “The impact of sea level rise on a pipeline that is 24 inches, that is running nine miles, that has high pressured gas in it. What impact is that it is only three feet beneath the level of ground.”

10 On Your Side spoke with Mayor Kenny Alexander, and he says there could be some discussion on possibly asking Virginia Natural Gas not to have the high pressured pipe they want, but something that would lessen the amount of devastation in the event of a disaster.