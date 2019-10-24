Former Norfolk Catholic teacher pleads guilty to crimes against nature charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a crime that dates back decades.

Daniel Wolfe was facing four counts of crimes against nature. In court Thursday, he pleaded guilty to one count. The other three charges were nolle prosequi, or withdrawn.

Wolfe was arrested this past March after the victim came forward alleging sexual abuse between 1978 and 1979, when Wolfe was employed as a teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School.

The victim was a student at the school.

Wolfe will be sentenced on January 31.