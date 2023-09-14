CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to get out and act like a kid for kids! ForKids is a non-profit based in Chesapeake. Its mission is to break the cycle of homelessness, and poverty, for families and children.

“Homelessness and poverty is a complicated problem. So, we are providing connection services to other programs throughout the region through our hotline. We provide rental assistance, prevention, assistance through advocacy and legal support, and, of course, shelter, and then our long term programs where we help families gain housing and our children to get caught up in school,” said Thayler McCormick, CEO of ForKids.

The organization’s 4th annual Field Day in Suffolk is just one week away. It promises a walk, yoga, golf, a pickleball tournament, and more! Anyone can participate no matter what your athletic ability. All funds raised go to making life better for those who need it most.

“The reason we exist is to help homeless families and children in our community, not just survive through that moment of homelessness, but to thrive long term and be successful. So, just this summer, we’ve had almost 1,000 children experience homelessness in Hampton Roads. So, this is a way you can help us help these families long term. Our hotline sees between 250 and 500 calls a day from families, and singles, experiencing a housing crisis,” said McCormick.

She says nearly 70% of ForKids’s clients are children, and employees work hard to get the kids caught up in school and life.

Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day. Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day. Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day. Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day. Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day. Image from 2022 ForKids Field Day.

The ForKids Field Day is Thursday, September 21, at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk. You do have to register ahead of time. To do that, click here.