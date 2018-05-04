For seniors and caregivers, local services can provide help

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –10 On Your Side has important information that could save lives, or at least make them easier.

Many of you clicked on a story from last Tuesday about the elderly Virginia Beach man accused of killing his wife.

A longtime friend of the couple told 10 On Your Side that the couple’s health was declining and they had no children or family in the area.

That’s when we decided to find out what types of services are available for seniors who need them.

Virginia’s senior population is expected to double in the next decade, that means one in five people will be over 65.

As your health or your loved one’s health starts to decline, it can be hard to know or admit when you need help.

You may not even know where to turn.

Steve Zollos, chief operating officer at Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, encourages seniors not to wait until they need services to reach out.

“You might not need any right now, but it is wise to understand and know what services are available, whether you’re a senior or giving care to somebody.”

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia helped more than 11,000 Hampton Roads seniors and caregivers last year.

Their counselor will come right to your door and share information on all the resources available in the community, including several they offer.



Meals on Wheels: the service that brings food right to a senior’s door

Congregate Meals: they provide transportation for healthy seniors to get out to eat and socialize together

Senior companion program: matches people with like interests

“So if you like to play cards they’ll sit and play cards with you, if you like to talk about the news, we’ll talk about the news.”

Zollos also encourages people to get to know their older neighbors.

“Just saying hi over the fence or ‘can I help you get your mail today? Just very simple things like that.”

Those simple acts of just “checking in” on someone can alert you to trouble before it happens.

You can call senior services for information at (757) 461-9481.