Food Lion launches grocery pick-up service at 5 local stores

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. (WAVY) – Food Lion has joined the growing number of grocery stores offering online shopping services

“Food Lion To-Go” is available at five locations in the region. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at each location at 8:45 a.m. on Monday to officially introduce the service.

The new service lets customers buy food items without having to leave their house until their scheduled pick-up time and, the chain says, it can all be done in under an hour.

Food Lion To-Go will be available at the following stores in the region starting Oct. 29:

13478 Carrollton Blvd, Carrollton

5210 George Washington H, Grafton

2070 Nickerson Blvd., Hampton

1941 S. Church Street, Smithfield

11435 Windsor Blvd, Windsor



You can access Food Lion To-Go, by clicking this link, entering in a zip code and selecting the closest participating store. Then, fill your virtual cart and select a pick-up time. Your order will be delivered directly to your car.

According to a press release from Food Lion, this service costs $5.99 per pick-up and requires a $10 minimum per order. However, shoppers can get their first pick-up order for free.

“We are so excited to bring this option to these stores in Hampton Roads,” said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of marketing at Food Lion in a press release. “This new service gives our area customers another way to make their shopping experience easier as we continue our longstanding heritage of low prices and affordability.”

Kroger recently launched a similar service in the Hampton Roads area.