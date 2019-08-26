Fixing the Flooding: What has been done to help make one VB neighborhood Hurricane ready?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than a year since taxpayers committed to millions of dollars in stormwater improvements, city engineers say Ashville Park is more prepared than it has ever been to combat mother nature.

In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew inundated most of Hampton Roads with rain. Ashville Park, in particular, saw 13 inches of rain, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

The upscale communities stormwater drains couldn’t keep up, and retaining ponds put in as part of the drainage system spilled into the streets and brought floodwater into homes.

“I can tell you honestly I live in fear that it is going to flood again,” one neighbor said in front of the city council on July 3rd, 2018.

His plea for help was heard when they voted to enter into an agreement with the Ashville Park property owner, HomeFed Corporation, to make stormwater runoff improvements.

At $11.1 million, the city was charged with constructing a pump station and gated weir at Flanagans Lane, complete ditch and culvert improvements associated with raising Sandbridge Road at the New Bridge Road intersection and stabilize Princess Anne’s farm ditch.

Fixing the Flooding on WAVY News 10 at 6.