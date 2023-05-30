JAMES RIVER (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a boat collision near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor Tuesday morning.

The pilot boat, Swift, and a 38-foot fishing vessel, Miss Heater, collided in the James River around 7:50 a.m. The fishing vessel started to immediately take on water.

The Swift crew rescued two fishermen from the Miss Heather and brought them aboard.

Rescue crews from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and the Newport News Fire Department arrived on scene to find the fishing vessel breaking apart and drifting.

Everyone was taken to safety. There were no injuries reported.

The Coast Guard is now working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove the sunken vessel.

This incident remains under investigation.