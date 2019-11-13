First generation students celebrated at local community college

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First generation students at Tidewater Community College were celebrated Wednesday afternoon.

The organization, Open Door Project, put on the event to show students they’re welcomed at the campus and are here to help guide them through their post-secondary education.

Janice U. Davis, with the Open Door Project, says first generation students are those whose parents did not attend college.

Davis, a former first generation student, says the school’s population is 52.3% first generation students, which equals 1,971 at the Portsmouth campus.

“Research shows first generation students can be invisible. They can come to school and leave. We want to make sure they have the adequate resources, study skills, time management, and we want to make sure they can get the other resources, the tutors,” Davis said.

The celebration included a resource fair which featured organizations such as the National Alliance for Mental Illness, Student Government and Financial Aid.

A proclamation from the City of Portsmouth was also ready for the celebration.