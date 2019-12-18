First Flight schools on Outer Banks closed Wednesday after bomb threat

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — School administrators have decided to close all three First Flight schools on Wednesday as police investigate a bomb threat made toward First Flight High School.

Dare County Schools spokesperson Keith Parker says administrators were alerted to the bomb threat Wednesday morning, and all three schools were closed as a precautionary measure.

Dare County deputies were on the way Wednesday morning to conduct an “extensive search” of the high school.

Wednesday’s threat comes just two days after a separate threat on social media that sent the schools into lockdown. Dare County deputies detained a person in connection to the threat, which “indicated the threat of a shooting at First First High School,” Dare County Superintendent John Farrelly said.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents.