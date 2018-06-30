Fireworks, food and extreme heat: How to stay safe this holiday

Fireworks, food and the Fourth of July.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets sick, hurt or worse.

Dr. Carl Wentzel, Emergency Department physician at Bon Secours Harbour View, told 10 On Your Side, “The best advice is avoid consumer fireworks.”

Four people died in 2016 and about 11,100 were badly injured in fireworks-related accidents, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Dr. Carl Wentzel said he routinely sees eye injuries and bad burns from bottle rockets and other fireworks.

“Burns your skin then explodes on top of that and so you have pretty extensive injuries from something that seems relatively minor.”

The safest bet is to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

If you’re out during the day, keep sunscreen and water in reach. “So, if you’re going to be drinking alcohol do so in moderation and understand that is not a way of hydrating, you need water and fluids to stay hydrated.”

The high temperatures in the forecast can really take a toll. If you notice dizziness, weakness or nausea Dr. Wentzel warns get out of the heat.

“Anybody exhibiting those symptoms who has been out in the heat they need to be immediately removed from the heat, placed in a cool area, put a fan on them, maybe mist them with some cool water.”

Your food should also stay cool to avoid illness. Set up your buffet inside where its air-conditioned.

and grill safely. “It’s not worth ruining a good activity, a backyard BBQ by doing something dumb like using gasoline or kerosene to light your charcoal.”

Also, watch the kids around any water and don’t forget the bug spray.