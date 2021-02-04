Firefighters respond to fire on 29th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to structure fire in Newport News.

Dispatch said they received the call around 2:43 a.m. for the fire at a residence in the 600 block of 29th Street.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. No injuries have been reported, according to the Assistant Fire Chief on scene.

The home suffered damage to all three floors, and multiple homes suffered some damage from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

